It Could Be a Tough Road Ahead for Soybean Farmers

Think soy is good for your heart? Well, maybe it's not.

Because of recent findings, the Food and Drug Administration wants to take heart benefit claims off packages of anything listing soy as an ingredient.

That would include items such as soy milk, tofu and various other foods.

The FDA first approved the language about the benefits back in 1999 based on studies suggesting soy protein lowered a type of heart-damaging cholesterol.

However, recent studies has failed to show a clear link. So now the FDA is moving to revoke the health claim.

It's the first time it's done that since it started approving those kinds of statements back in 1990.

How such a move will affect soybean farmers remains to be seen, but it's believed soybean prices could take a huge dive because of the decision.

Source: Associated Press