Is Your Deck Safe? What To Look for to Avoid Collapse

After a residential deck collapse in Sioux Falls sent multiple people to the hospital, do you know if your deck is safe? A local property inspector offers insight on what to look for regarding your deck.

Although the investigation continues as to what caused the recent collapse, a local property inspector Brian Shabino with National Property Inspections has offered certain things to look for when inspecting your deck.

This video covers construction concerns with a deck:



This video covers a deteriorating deck:



These videos offer ideas, and there may be further specific situations to review regarding your deck.

A gathering on a deck attached to a home in Sioux Falls collapsed, sending six people to a Sioux Falls hospital with various injuries. The collapse occurred on Thursday (November 22) at 12:10 PM according to a statement from Sergeant Thomas Ward from the Sioux Falls Police Department. "First responders were requested in the 600 block of North Solar Avenue for a deck collapse," said Ward. "The upper-level deck attached to a private residence detached from the home and collapsed with approximately six people involved."

Of those who were on the deck at the time of the collapse, three adults were taken to local hospitals with back and hip injuries which were not listed as life-threatening. An infant was transported as a precaution. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

https://www.facebook.com/NationalPropertyInspectionsSiouxEmpire/?__tn__=%2CdkC-R&eid=ARBCJDTR8vREtwGcTmJAe91UWxY09I7MAp8DC1FlFC6EK8MNvCz4eJE8w0vL0UNAVJAYUj6WPRGzVhWh&hc_ref=ARQL7_WG3N0PBf4BKOt7VnaxT6jRWrR4sTZEojC5TVSM7jUN4wo2uI2A2Qhmp1fA9DA