The American Society of Civil Engineers recently released an infrastructure report card grading all US bridges. Alarmingly, America scored a D+. Collecting data on the substructure, superstructure, deck, etc., Business Insider set out to find which bridge would receive the worst grade in each state.

They claim the W. 12th St. bridge over Ellis and Eastern Railroad is South Dakota’s most structurally deficient bridge. The bridge also received the distinction of worst South Dakota bridge in 2016.

To improve all of the bridges that need work in the United States would cost a whopping $4.5 trillion. That’s not going to happen. But President Trump is trying to raise 1.5 trillion for the project.

Until then, it’s just a grade and we have faith in our city's engineers that the W. 12th St. bridge will last for many more years.

The other bridges that scored the worst in neighboring states include:

Iowa — Centennial Bridge in Scott County

Minnesota — TH-36 over Lexington Ave (CSAH 51) in Ramsey County

Nebraska — US-75 over J Street in Douglas County

North Dakota — US-10 over Sheyenne River in Cass County

