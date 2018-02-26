Is This Really The Most Popular Cocktail In South Dakota?

Thrillist has come out with a survey that points to the Most Popular Cocktail in Every State. They indicate that Versus Reviews put the study together by looking at Google search interest data from every state in the last 12 months.

Of all the cocktails out there this study says the Most Popular Cocktail in South Dakota is Sex on the Beach. Really? I thought everyone was pretty much over the Sex on the Beach?

According to Spruce.com this is the recipe for a Sex on the Beach.

1 1/2 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce ​peach schnapps

1/2 ounce ​creme de cassis

2 ounces ​orange juice (or ​pineapple juice)

2 ounces ​cranberry juice

Garnish with a orange slice ​of orange

Some other 'Most Popular Cocktails' in other states:

Iowa - Long Island Iced Tea

Minnesota -Bloody Mary

Nebraska - Moscow Mule

North Dakota - Sex on the Beach

Wisconsin - Old Fashioned

So when was the last time you were in a South Dakota bar and someone ordered a Sex on the Beach or Old Fashioned?

