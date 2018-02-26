Is This Really The Most Popular Cocktail In South Dakota?
Thrillist has come out with a survey that points to the Most Popular Cocktail in Every State. They indicate that Versus Reviews put the study together by looking at Google search interest data from every state in the last 12 months.
Of all the cocktails out there this study says the Most Popular Cocktail in South Dakota is Sex on the Beach. Really? I thought everyone was pretty much over the Sex on the Beach?
According to Spruce.com this is the recipe for a Sex on the Beach.
1 1/2 ounces vodka
3/4 ounce peach schnapps
1/2 ounce creme de cassis
2 ounces orange juice (or pineapple juice)
2 ounces cranberry juice
Garnish with a orange slice of orange
Some other 'Most Popular Cocktails' in other states:
- Iowa - Long Island Iced Tea
- Minnesota -Bloody Mary
- Nebraska - Moscow Mule
- North Dakota - Sex on the Beach
- Wisconsin - Old Fashioned
So when was the last time you were in a South Dakota bar and someone ordered a Sex on the Beach or Old Fashioned?
See Also: