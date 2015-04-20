Is This a Landslide or the End of the World?

You won't find too many things in this world that will make you shudder in disbelief like this.

Check out this terrifying, crazy, out-of-control (and any other adjective that describes "incredible") landslide.

It's desolate, it's winter and it's absolutely insane. It looks like the apocalypse has come in a Mad Max kind of way and mankind is simply helpless to do anything about it.

Things eventually cool down after about two-and-a-half minutes, but then the land appears to be moving. The guy recording the scene really ought to consider jumping in his car and hightailing it out of there on ground that has yet to feel a tectonic shift. Otherwise, he's bound to become the last man in the world.