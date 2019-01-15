Is That Spring I See Up Ahead?

Don't think of it as 'The dead of winter'. Think of it as 'I see spring up ahead there!'

This is the time of year when, well, I've had enough of winter. I'm just not a winter person. If you are, well bless your heart, you must be lovin' this time of year.

As for me, I'm looking for any sign of spring I can find. And that means looking ahead just a wee little bit.

We're about a month away from two signs that spring isn't in the far off distance.

The Daytona 500 is February 17. Now, while we sit here in the cold and snow, the kids ( at my age they're all kids to me ) will go round and round and round down in Florida. Will Austin Dillon be able to make it back-to-back wins at Daytona? Will it be one of the perennial favorites? Maybe a driver will take the checkered flag that makes you go 'Huh? Who's that??' It's all part of the fun and magic that is the Daytona 500. And you can hear it on 100.1 KXRB FM. It'll kick off a 24 NASCAR Energy Cup Season that KXRB FM will carry this race season.

Not a NASCAR fan but still thinking spring?

The other night I was watching MLB TV and heard one of the guys say 'Well, pitchers and catchers report in about a month'. Ah...the pitchers and catchers report...those words mean it's not all that long til spring. When you get those boys down to Spring Training, that means balls and strikes are just around the corner.

And for me it's the Minnesota Twins , and has been since the days of Killebrew and Kaat, Oliva and Zoilo. The Twins Winter Caravan was in Sioux Falls Monday (January 14), so now it's time to look ahead. And the cool thing is, to me baseball is meant for radio, and Information 1000 KSOO will have the Twins on all season! By the way, the Twins open the regular season March 28 hosting the Cleveland Indians.

So that bright light you see through the fog, mist and snow is spring.