Is Aaron Rodgers real agent in his latest State Farm commercial?

The answer to that is no, but regardless the commercial is great.

The latest State Farm commercial featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pits up two agents against each other, one being a real State Farm agent and the other being a fake sports agent.

The State Farm agent is Patrick Minnis who is a real State Farm agent from Tempe, AZ, while the "sports agent" is actor David Haydn-Jones, who may be best know for his role on 'Supernatural'.

In the past, Rodgers has been in State Farm commercials with fellow teammates Clay Mathews and Randall Cobb, while also promoting the 'Discount Double Check'.

So who does represent Aaron Rodgers in real life?

Rodgers is actually represented by Athletes First and sports agent David Dunn.