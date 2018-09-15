Iowa Moves to 3-0 with 38-14 Win over Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Three plus three equals three. That's math that works for the Iowa football team.

With a dominant 38-14 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium, that makes three games, three impressive defensive efforts and three emphatic wins to send the Hawkeyes (3-0) into Big Ten Conference play with an undefeated record for the second straight year.

The Hawkeyes held the Panthers (0-2) to 20 total yards and minus-2 yards rushing in the first half and finished the game allowing six yards rushing and 228 total yards to their neighbors from the north after the Panthers put together a pair of late-game scoring drives against Hawkeye backups. Sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa had a sack, cornerback Michael Ojemudia had an interception and defensive back Jake Gervase forced a fumble.

Nathan Stanley had a mostly-flawless game, throwing for 309 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception on 23-of-28 passing for Iowa. Nick Easley had 10 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Mekhi Sargent had 15 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns while Toren Young had 14 carries 82 yards and one score.

UNI's Colton Howell finished 3-of-10 passing for 22 yards and one interception. Eli Dunne was 18 of 28 for 200 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.