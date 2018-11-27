A baby girl remains hospitalized for a life-threatening brain bleed while an investigative is looking into what lead to her injuries.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says it was not a domestic situation and there have not been any arrests at this time.

Police launched the investigation on Sunday (November 25) when a mother brought her 5-week old daughter to a Sioux Falls hospital when she found bruises on the infant’s body. Further testing revealed the baby also had a life-threatening brain bleed.

The investigation led to a police presence at 33rd and Western in Sioux Falls. Authorities did not reveal the nature of their investigation at the location and police did not have any further information on the baby's condition.

If you have any details regarding this or other investigations, you can contact the Sioux Falls Police Department. You can also stay anonymous by providing your tips through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire.