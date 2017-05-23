The terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England may have brought out the best in people , but it's also brought out some of the worst.

In what may be the ultimate in fake news , many people have taken to Twitter, posting photos of people they claim are missing when, in fact, they are totally fine or photos of people who have no connection to the attacks whatsoever.

That last tweet above is actually YouTube personality TheReportofTheWeek, who posted a video letting everyone know he's fine -- and in the United States, far from where the attacks took place.

The motivation for spreading the misleading info is unclear at this time, leaving anyone to guess just why they would pull a stunt like this, especially in the face of such a tragedy, although there is the possibility the people like the attention, which can be massive -- including when you make it to Fox News .