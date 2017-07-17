Insurance Scammer Busted Trying to Fake Accident

There's gotta be an easier way to make a buck.

Footage of a man on a moped staging an accident -- apparently in the hopes of swindling insurance money -- is making the rounds.

The so-called "accident" occurred earlier this month in Britain. It's plain to see what the man's plan was. He walks his moped out into the street in front of a driver and then manually backs it into the car's bumper before he jumps onto the hood to make it appear as if he had been in a crash.

It's an ingenious plan, right? Well, there was one minor detail this con artist forgot to take into account: the dash cam factor.