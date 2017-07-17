Insurance Scammer Busted Trying to Fake Accident
There's gotta be an easier way to make a buck.
Footage of a man on a moped staging an accident -- apparently in the hopes of swindling insurance money -- is making the rounds.
The so-called "accident" occurred earlier this month in Britain. It's plain to see what the man's plan was. He walks his moped out into the street in front of a driver and then manually backs it into the car's bumper before he jumps onto the hood to make it appear as if he had been in a crash.
It's an ingenious plan, right? Well, there was one minor detail this con artist forgot to take into account: the dash cam factor.
A so-called witness also appears on the scene while the incredulous driver gets out of her car and explains to the pair that she has a dash cam, which sends them scurrying away. While the driver called police, it is unclear if they are looking into the matter.