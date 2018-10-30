IHOP’s New Grinch-Inspired Menu

IHOP is getting into the holiday spirit next month. With the release of The Grinch animated movie set to hit theaters on November 9, the popular restaurant chain serving up a green breakfast inspired by the one, the only, the Grinch!

According to prnewswire , here are the six different options they will be serving up:

Grinch's Green Pancakes : Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping.

: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping. Minty Who Hot Chocolate : Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts. Who-Roast Beast Omelette : Our big, fluffy omelet filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three Buttermilk pancakes.

: Our big, fluffy omelet filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three Buttermilk pancakes. Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast : Two King's Hawaiian® rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping, and creamy whipped topping.

And for the kids:

Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo : One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link. And, best of all, kids eat free during the promotion.*

: buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link. And, best of all, kids eat free during the promotion.* Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate : A kid's sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

All of these items will be available at all IHOP locations now through December 31, 2018. The company has over 1,650 locations in North America.