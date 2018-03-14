If You Wear Glasses, This Pillow Could Change Your Life

When I first saw this pillow come across my Facebook feed, I thought, "Why didn't I think of that?"

This pillow, cleverly called The LaySee Pillow, is going to revolutionize how people with glasses lay down forever.

I must admit, I haven't actually used the pillow yet, but it looks like a game changer.

I got glasses in high school and immediately realized that laying down to watch TV was never going to be the same. Sure, I have contacts too, but if you fall asleep on the couch with those contacts in then your eyes are going to pay for it. And depending on how blind you are, you could watch TV without glasses, but then everything is not as crisp as it should be.

I am very curious how good it works though? I mean there's gotta be catch, right? It seems too good to be true!

So I'm glad these folks tried it out first.

Pretty good reviews. However, can we just discuss the price real quick. $89 for a pillow! Seems a bit steep. Am I wrong?

According to their website, thelayseepillow.com, the pillow is 100% natural latex and antimicrobial. The cover is eco friendly and cooler than linen. Not to mention, it is removable for convenient washing. Also, they will replace the cover at no cost, if need be.

And it comes with a 10 year, money back guarantee. Well, it better for $89.

Would you give this pillow a shot?

See Also: