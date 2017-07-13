The classic film that brings to the big screen a 20-year old Lauren Bacall to star with Humphrey Bogart. And so the love affair begins. Comedy, drama, music and action during World War II set in a Caribbean nightclub while Hoagy Carmichael plays the piano. This is my all time favorite movie. I own a DVD copy and I get an email reminder anytime it comes on TV. Of all the movies on this list this is the one for the big screen.