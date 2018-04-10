It's Spring, it really is, the calendar says so. Maybe Mother Nature doesn't know how to work the calendar in her iPhone and she's confused, but there is another dumping of snow on the way for South Dakota according to Canadian amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald.

Frankie has been keeping us updated on severe weather for several years with his YouTube videos . Whether it's rain or snow, Frankie gathers the information needed to warn us of treacherous weather heading our way.

Not only does Frankie give us the latest weather updates, he provides us with tips to keep us prepared and safe.

According to Frankie, South Dakota can expect 12 or more inches of snow with strong winds, especially in the Black Hills and Rapid City. He doesn't say how many inches we'll get in Sioux Falls, but here's what the National Weather Service has to say. Todd Heitkamp from the NWS made it clear, that models can change snowfall amounts and can vary depending on which way the storm travels. As you can see below, the NWS isn't even mentioning snowfall totals.

Friday : Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night : Rain likely before 1: AM, then rain and snow likely between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM, then snow likely after 2:00 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

: Rain likely before 1: AM, then rain and snow likely between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM, then snow likely after 2:00 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday : Snow likely before 3:00 PM, then a chance of rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

: Snow likely before 3:00 PM, then a chance of rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Night : A chance of rain and snow before 7:00 PM, then a chance of snow between 7:00 PM and 2:00 AM. Patchy blowing snow between 7:00 PM and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

: A chance of rain and snow before 7:00 PM, then a chance of snow between 7:00 PM and 2:00 AM. Patchy blowing snow between 7:00 PM and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday : Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

It sounds like it's going to be a weekend to curl up on the couch and watch movies and make some comfort food. Remember to do your grocery shopping early, have your winter boots and shovels ready to go and don't forget to charge your electronic devices.

See Also: