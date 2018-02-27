The Icon Event Center and Lounge in Downtown Sioux Falls has suspended all concerts booked for now, due to an ongoing issue of noise complaints by residents nearby.

The City of Sioux Falls recently reduced the regulations for noise at such events from 70 db to 55 db. With additional living spaces being developed close by, the scheduled events needed to stop, at least until a solution can be found.

Sources say the owners have recently completed further renovations to further contain noise to inside the Icon walls. A Facebook statement further details the perspective of the owners and management. "We need a reasonable sound standard for the Entertainment District that allows venues like ICON to exist and add to the Downtown Sioux Falls entertainment experience. We need help from the city and its citizens. The city needs to work closely with businesses and notify them of the impact of these changes, preventing many problems."

The Levitt Shell will soon be constructed just a short distance away with outdoor concerts not contained by any walls. There is no indicator yet as to how this outdoor concert venue will affect those who choose to live and work downtown.

