Urban Chislic opened a couple weeks ago and I finally got a chance to try it out. It is located in front of the Walmart at 85th and Louise.

The decor definitely hints to an urban feel. There is graffiti art on the walls and manholes on the floor.

There was a bit of a wait when I arrived with my group, but they take your name and cell phone number and text you when your table is ready.

The menu, of course, features chislic, but in ways you might not expect. I ordered chislic nachos. I never would have thought to put chislic on nachos, but it was really tasty.

There is also more traditional chislic options. The most traditional chislic is made of lamb, but you can also get beef, chicken, or pork. You can order the chislic with various rubs and sauces.

I would definitely go back to try the chislic fries. They are crispy fried potato tots with Mex Mix dry rub. There was also a pasta option I would like to try. Also, I've never actually had lamb chislic, so I'd love to go back and try that as well!

I guess there is always next time.

