I Love Life: Overcoming Co-Dependency, Sioux Falls Woman Speaks Out

Are You in a Codependent Relationship with your partner? If you are, check out this story from a Sioux Falls woman.

Tina Reyes of Sioux Falls is no stranger to depression, anxiety and co-dependency!

“After my kids grew up and left home, I was a single woman who had no one to serve and take care of. I felt I had no purpose in life! It was then when I realized how codependent I was.”

Tina felt like giving up on life.

“My son went to college and my daughter started her little family. I didn’t feel I had any reason to be around. I had nobody to love me or define who I was.”

The depression was overwhelming to the point of Tina thinking about suicide.

So, what stopped Tina from ending her life?

“Just thinking about my children and believing there has got to be a better way. Instead of having men define who I was or having others giving meaning in my life, I became involved in a church in Florida and now in Sioux Falls. I now realize there is a higher power. Instead of looking for men, I found the man in my life to define who I am---Jesus Christ! I have since made big changes in my life.”

Tina is no longer dependent on others for approval and her happiness.

“I thought life couldn’t continue without a guy or certain kind of person. I am now free, beautiful and smart. I am who God tells me I am! I don’t need anybody else to tell me that.”

If you’re not sure you are in a codependent relationship, check out your response to these questions:

Are you unable to find satisfaction in your life outside of a specific person?

Do you recognize unhealthy behaviors in your partner but stay with him or her in spite of them?

Are you giving support to your partner at the cost of your own mental, emotional, and physical health?

The bottom line, according to Tina Reyes, codependency can be overcome a day at a time---knowing that you are special and unique!