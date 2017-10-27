I LOVE Halloween – Not for the Candy but the Pumpkin Seeds

Growing up in a rural area Halloween wasn't so much about the candy (at least for me) but rather mom's pumpkin seeds - yummers!

That's when mom would take the seeds from the pumpkins my sister and I gutted and make them into a tasty treat.

Even to this day if someone were to offer me a candy bar or a handful of mom's pumpkin seeds I'll always take the seeds.

They were always the best when they first came out of the oven, all toasty warm and seasoned just right.

The other day, after gutting some pumpkins with my daughter, I decided to give roasting pumpkin seeds a try.

I always thought there was pretty much only one way to do it - by roasting them. After all, that's the way mom did it.

Little did I know there are actually dozens of ways to prepare pumpkin seeds. I had no idea.

If you would like to see for yourself, my go-to website is All Recipes. I've included a link in case you would like to give it a try.

So how did my pumpkin seeds turn out? - perfect, just like mom's!!!

Source: All Recipes