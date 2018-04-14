I-90 and I-29 Closures and Reopening Updates

[Update] Saturday (April 14) 6:00 PM:

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have confirmed that Interstate 90 will remain closed from Chamberlain to the Minnesota border and I-29 will remain closed from Watertown to Sioux Falls until Sunday (April 15) An opening time has not been determined yet.

Public information Officer with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation provided further details. "SDDOT crews have been working in these areas since early this morning and have been unable to keep ahead of the continued snow and strong winds." said Sandal. "Winter maintenance is being suspended to give crews who have been out since 4 a.m. time to rest and get back out early Sunday morning to open the interstates as soon as possible."

Original Story:

As the Blizzard sweeps across South Dakota, interstate closures are following.

As of Saturday (April 14) authorities have extended closing I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border. Meanwhile the cleanup from the storm west river has opened I-90 From Wall to Chamberlain. This leaves the closed portion of I-90 in South Dakota between Chamberlain and the Minnesota border.

I-29 is open from the North Dakota border to Watertown.

The Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol is targeting to open I-90 from Chamberlain to the Minnesota Border and I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

“We understand people want to be on the roads and about their business, but we ask for patience while the storm continues to move through the state and our maintenance crews can get the roads clear and safe for travel,’’ said Greg Fuller, director of Operations for the South Dakota Department of transportation. “We ask that drivers stay where they are until Sunday and not attempt to go around interstate closures as the state and local roads are just as bad if not worse.”

Crews say once the roads are open, conditions can still be dangerous as ice has covered the roads and winds can produce additional drifting.

