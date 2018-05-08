Hydra Beer Company is Hosting a Mario Cart Tournament

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines! Hydra Beer Company in Sioux Falls is hosting a Mario Cart 64 Racing Tournament! This is where they determine who is the best of the best in the Sioux Empire!

The first round of the event will be partake on Sunday May 27 at 2:00 PM at the west side location on Shirley Avenue. A $5 entry fee buys your first 12 oz hydra beer. Once the race starts, you must finish your beer before you cross the finish line. Each competitor will receive $2 off tap beers.

Second round of the tournament begins Monday night May 28 at 7:00 PM with the finals being held at their downtown location on Sunday June 3rd. Get signed up at Hydra Beer Company to secure your spot! Grand prize winner will receive $50 gift card to use at Hydra. Second place gets $20.

