Hy-Vee, Sanford Legends Announces 2018 Lineup

Hall of Fame athletes, all-pro football players, even a recent Olympic gold medalist will be among nine celebrities who will visit Sioux Falls for this year’s Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends.

Attending this year:

Adam Thielen, All-Pro Minnesota Vikings wide receiver (Football)

Johnny Bench, Hall of Fame catcher (Baseball)

Robert Parish, Hall of Fame center (Basketball)

Kirk Hinrich, retired NBA guard, NCAA All-American (Basketball)

Andy North, 2-time U.S. Open winner (Golf)

Jocelyne Lamoureux, Olympic gold medalist (Hockey)

C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings fullback (Football)

Ben Nguyen, MMA fighter (MMA)

Logan Storley, MMA fighter (Wrestling)

The 2018 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends will take place over the course of 13 days beginning June 7-19.

Kids can take part in several camps including golf, football, basketball, baseball, hockey and wrestling.

Last year the banquet and camps raised $210,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities. Since 2005 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised more than $1.89 million.

See Also: