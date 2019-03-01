Hy-Vee Supports The Great American Milk Drive

Hy-Vee is commitment to delivering much-needed milk to local food banks in its eight-state region by partnering with The Great American Milk Drive throughout the month of March. This is the third consecutive year of the company wide partnership.

During the month long campaign every Hy-Vee store will offer customers the opportunity to donate $2 or $4 toward the purchase of milk when they check out. At the end of the month all donations will be used to purchase milk from area processors to be distributed to local food banks.

In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, MilkPEP and the National Dairy Council, The Great American Milk Drive campaign unites and enables the nation’s food banks, processors, retailers and consumers to ensure milk and its essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, are provided to families who need it most. Last March, donations from Hy-Vee customers supplied more than 265,000 gallons of milk.

Sponsors for this year’s campaign include Dean Foods, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, Hiland Dairy, Kemps and Anderson Erickson Dairy.

According to Feeding America, there are nearly five million food insecure people in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, and milk is one of the most requested – yet least available – items in food banks across the nation. Food bank clients receive less than one gallon of milk per person, per year.

Source: Hy-Vee Inc.