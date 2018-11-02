Hy-Vee Homefront Teams Up with Customers to Serve Veterans

Along with all the smiles at Hy-Vee you can brighten a veterans life this month when you Round Up your grocery bill.

Hy-Vee customers can support veterans by rounding up their grocery bills November through 18. Hy-Vee is encouraging customers to join its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative for the sixth consecutive year in honor of our nation’s veterans. The Hy-Vee Homefront initiative consists of several company efforts, including Hy-Vee’s “Round Up for the Homefront” program, complimentary Veterans Day breakfasts at all Hy-Vee stores, Honor Flights, and veterans and military member employee recruitment.

At the company’s 248 grocery stores customers can participate by simply “rounding up” their purchases to the next dollar or a desired dollar amount at the checkout. Hy-Vee will match customer donations, up to $100,000.

All proceeds from Hy-Vee’s Round Up program benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, the Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

And don't miss out on the Veterans Day Breakfast on Monday, November 12. Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Monday, November 12 the day following Veterans Day by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.