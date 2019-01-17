Hunting Heritage Banquet Supports Wildlife Conservation

Central Valley Struttin' Gobblers ( CVSG ) . Funny name? Maybe. Great organization? Absolutely. In our state, where hunting is practically a birthright and wildlife conservation, a necessity, the CVSG, in association with the National Turkey Wildlife Federation (NWTF) , have been doing their part to promote and grow both with their "Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt" initiative.

You are invited to join in the mission and the fun Saturday, January 26, by attending the 14th Annual Central Valley Struttin' Gobblers Hunting Heritage Banquet at the Humboldt Community Center at 201 S. Main Street beginning with a social at 5 PM, then dinner at 7 PM. There will be raffles, games, live and silent auctions, and tons of prizes.

Just by attending this fantastic event you are helping the South Dakota chapter of the NWTF to "further develop the wild turkey resources through habitat restoration, turkey research, trapping and transfer, land acquisitions, youth, women's and disabled persons shooting sports, and college scholarships".

Seating is limited and the early bird deadline is Friday, January 18. You can register and buy tickets , or become a sponsor or participant by seeing the NWTF online . For more information, call Gred Boddicker at 605-321-4142 or Scott Nelson at 605-941-4297.