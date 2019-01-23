There is no doubt that Sioux Falls is a fast-growing city. You need only drive around town and sit in traffic for a while, or read about this or that new business opening.

The Argus Leader recently pointed this out: "Growth in the last few decades has a lot to do with Sioux Falls, where the population has nearly doubled over the last 30 years."

"As the United States' population growth falls to an 80-year low, South Dakota continues to grow, making it the fastest-growing state in the Midwest," continued the Argus Leader .

Unfortunately, that hasn't necessarily resulted in more money for residents. As a matter of fact, the Mitchell Republic pointed out that "out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, South Dakota is third lowest in average annual pay at $40,770, with the national average at $55,470."

And that has made concerns over rental costs a major headache for some.

As the Captial Journal explains , "Experts use the term 'rent-burdened' for anyone paying 35 percent or more of their gross income on housing. In every state, including South Dakota, the number of rent-burdened is rising steadily."

