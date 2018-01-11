How to Make That Trip across South Dakota on I-90 More Fun

I recently ran across the coolest website. It's called 'Make My Drive Fun.' It offers suggestions on fun things to do when you're traveling from one city to another.

Actually, according to the wbsite, it helps you, "Make your drive fun and funky by stopping at some groovy places along the way."

Out of curiosity I plugged in driving from Sioux Falls to Rapid City just to see what the website came up with. WOW. It came up with a whole list of stuff to see and do.

The REAL test came when I plugged in driving from Sioux Falls to Fargo. It actually found some "suggested points-of-interest."

I'm thinking it may be a nice website to keep handing if you're traveling anywhere this summer on vacation - especially if the kids are coming along.

Check it out, it's pretty cool.

