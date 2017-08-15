‘How to Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer’ Is Oscar Caliber Great

This is the tried-and-true formula for every wannabe smash hit.

The YouTube channel Auralnauts has put out this excellent video, entitled "How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer," which lampoons all the tropes and cliches used in trailers for films that studios hope will be major hits.

From the opening single note and the creepy version of an iconic song to a scary remark from the villain and the splaying of the title in huge letters, this clip hits the nail on the head and is a lesson marketing and hype.

What's even more impressive is there are no visuals whatsoever. It's a video that uses text to deftly make its point, which it does in spades.

Heck, this video is so good that we're itching to see this movie -- and it's totally made up.