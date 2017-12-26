How Sioux Falls Ranked For ‘Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions’

So have you made a 2018 New Years Resolution yet? Not to be a defeatist, but statistics report that somewhere between 45% to 95% of 'Resolutionists' will fail.

If you want a better chance at New Years success, you may have better luck in some cities than in others.

To come up with the results WalletHub says they defined some of the most popular resolutions, and in each city, they looked at metrics like how many gyms per capita, income growth, and employment outlook.

Out of 182 Cities rated, Sioux Falls ranked 30th. Not bad. Some other regional rankings ranked like this:

22nd: Minneapolis, MN

25th: Chicago, IL

29th: Fargo, ND

95th: Lincoln, NE

42nd: Omaha, NE

59th: Des Moines, IA

68th: Rapid City, SD

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *