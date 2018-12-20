How Much Would It Take to Get You to Stay off Facebook for a Year?

With all the recent news about Facebook sharing your data without permission, the question has been raised: How much money would it take for you to stay off the social media giant for an entire year?

Researchers at Ohio's Kenyon College started by asking students on campus how much money it would take for them to disconnect from Facebook for a day. The average was just over $4. For a week, it was around $37. And, students said they would give up Facebook for an entire year if someone offered them between $1500 and $2000.

Adults on campus who took the survey said they'd do it for $1100. Although there were a few participants who refused to play along, saying Facebook is so crucial to them, they wouldn't even consider de-activating their account for a whole year.

Source: ABC News