How Much of Your Family History Do You Know?

Today (June 14) is National Family History Day. Which brings me to the question, "Do you know your family history?" If not, ask someone before it's too late.

I had the opportunity to sit down and visit with my grandparents on my dad's side years ago before they passed away - and it was one of the best afternoons of my life!

I can still picture in my mind grandma telling the story of how grandpa asked her out on that first date and how shy he was. It was as though they were teenagers again.

Unfortunately, I didn't have the same opportunity on my mom's side of the family. Grandma and grandpa both passed on before I had the chance.

PLEASE take the time to get to know your family history before it's too late. In this day-in-age of always being on the go, take one afternoon to just sit and listen.

Yes, I know there are services out there that will analyze your DNA and break down where your family lineage originated - but with that you don't get the stories.

The stories you'll only get by sitting down over a cup of coffee and spending an afternoon visiting with those family members who actually lived it.

Trust me. You'll thank me someday.