Be honest. How many times do you check your smartphone in a day? 10? 20? 50? If that's your answer you're not even close.

New research shows the average person checks his or her phone every 12 minutes - which adds up to a grand total of 80 times a day.

A study by Asurion found that the average person has a hard time going more than 10 minutes without checking their phone.

One in 10 surveyed feel the need to check their phone every four minutes, with four hours being the longest time a person was willing to go.

Oh, but it gets better.

A third of those responding said they would rather give up sex for a week than go one day without their device - 62% would give up chocolate for a week.

Okay, gotta go - need to check my phone.