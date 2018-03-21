How Kids Today Picture a Scientist – It’s Changed over the Years

When I say the word "scientist," what do you picture in your mind? Do you picture a man holding a beaker and test tube or a woman? Well, according to an on-going study at Northwestern University, the picture is changing (no pun intended, okay - maybe).

Over the past 50 years, researchers at the University have been looking at the way kids picture someone who works in the field of science, asking kids to "draw a scientist." Since the study was first launched, some 20-thousand kids have taken part.

Back in the 1960's and 1970's, when asked to draw a picture of a scientist, only 1% of children drew a woman. Between 1985 and 2016, that number grew to 28% of kids - and researchers say the most recent figures show the number continues to grew.

One other interesting finding from the study noted that younger children are equally likely to draw a man or a woman scientist. It's not until they get into grade school that they start to think of a scientist being most likely a man rather than a woman.

To read more on the study, here's a link to the Northwestern website.

Source: Northwestern University

