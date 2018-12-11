How Does the Average Income in South Dakota Rank with the Rest of the United States?
Not only is South Dakota near the center of the United States geographically, but we're also near the middle of average incomes across America.
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the average household in the Mount Rushmore State brings in $54,126 annually, which is more than $3,000 below the national average of $57,652.
But that still puts South Dakota households in with the largest number of other states. Households earning between $50,000 and $74,999 made up nearly 18 percent of the survey. Another 13 percent made less.
At the top end, more than 14 percent of households take home between $100,000 and $149,999.
Highest Median Household Incomes in United States
- Maryland - $78,916
- New Jersey - $76,475
- Alaska - $76,114
- Hawaii - $74,923
- Massachusetts - $74,167
- Connecticut - $73,781
- New Hampshire - $71,305
- Virginia - $68,766
- California - $67,169
- Minnesota - $65,699
Lowest Median Household Incomes in United States
- Mississippi - $42,009
- Arkansas - $43,813
- West Virginia - $44,061
- Alabama - $46,472
- Kentucky - $46, 535
- Louisiana - $46,710
- New Mexico - $46,718
- Tennessee - $48,708
- South Carolina - $48,781
- Oklahoma - $49,767
It's always important to factor in the cost of living when comparing income numbers. Alaska and Hawaii have two of the top four average household incomes, but your money doesn't go nearly as far when you factor in the higher costs for most everything in our two more remote states.