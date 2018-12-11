Not only is South Dakota near the center of the United States geographically, but we're also near the middle of average incomes across America.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey , the average household in the Mount Rushmore State brings in $54,126 annually, which is more than $3,000 below the national average of $57,652.

But that still puts South Dakota households in with the largest number of other states. Households earning between $50,000 and $74,999 made up nearly 18 percent of the survey. Another 13 percent made less.

At the top end, more than 14 percent of households take home between $100,000 and $149,999.

Highest Median Household Incomes in United States

Maryland - $78,916

New Jersey - $76,475

Alaska - $76,114

Hawaii - $74,923

Massachusetts - $74,167

Connecticut - $73,781

New Hampshire - $71,305

Virginia - $68,766

California - $67,169

Minnesota - $65,699

Lowest Median Household Incomes in United States

Mississippi - $42,009

Arkansas - $43,813

West Virginia - $44,061

Alabama - $46,472

Kentucky - $46, 535

Louisiana - $46,710

New Mexico - $46,718

Tennessee - $48,708

South Carolina - $48,781

Oklahoma - $49,767

It's always important to factor in the cost of living when comparing income numbers. Alaska and Hawaii have two of the top four average household incomes, but your money doesn't go nearly as far when you factor in the higher costs for most everything in our two more remote states.