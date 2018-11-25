According to the Rapid City Journa l, a house fire on Friday has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The fire began at about 4:45 AM in the 700 block of Lemmon Avenue on the city's north side.

"The battle to contain the blaze took about 30 minutes, during which time police officers and firefighters were able to locate and account for all occupants of the home," reported the Rapid City Journal. "According to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department, one individual (whose identity has not been made public) was transported to Regional Health Rapid City Hospital with life-threatening injuries."

According to the Associated Press, four other occupants of the home have been displaced and the house appeared to be a total loss. Officials haven't yet identified the person who was hospitalized. No cause for the fire has been determined at this point and there were no injuries to firefighters.