Hot Summer Nites Cancelled Due to Severe Weather

Mother Nature is at it again, putting the kibosh on some more of our summer fun!

KSFY TV is reporting the Hot Summer Nites event planned for Wednesday, (July 18) in Sioux Falls has been cancelled due to expected heavy rains planned for later this evening.

According to Shawn, Phil and the weather crew at KSFY, we are expected to get hit with quite a bit of rain and potentially severe weather starting Wednesday afternoon throughout the evening hours. It looks like we can expect to see up to two inches of rain in some spots.

Brienne Maner, the Vice President for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. told KSFY, organizers of the event wanted to make the decision sooner rather than later out of respect to vendors, entertainment, and others who may travel to Sioux Falls for tonight's planned event.

Hot Summer Nites is an annual event in downtown Sioux Falls where hundreds of Corvette enthusiasts gather to display their cars, eat and drink, and enjoy live music for the evening. The event typically attracts thousands of people to the downtown area each year.

Source: KSFY TV

