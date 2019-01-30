Hop for Holly Fundraiser to Help Family During Cancer Battle

A fundraiser for a little girl battling cancer has been organized by friends and family to offset the expenses the family has acquired as they focus on their daughter. During the upcoming Hop For Holly fundraiser, fifty percent of admission to Air Madness Trampoline Park will be donated to the family.

Kids are invited to come dressed as princesses and superheroes. Many raffle items have been donated and new items are being added continuously.

Hop for Holly is Monday, (February 11) from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Air Madness Trampoline Park in Harrisburg.

A Go Fund Me account has also been set up for the family expenses.

Holly is 5 1/2 and has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called parameningeal rhabdomyosarcoma.

The Huntimer family has been busy meeting with many doctors, trying to figure out the best course of treatment as the tumor is not operable.

Currently, it is looking like chemo will be done at Sanford and proton beam radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Holly is facing twelve weeks of seven different chemo drugs and five to six weeks of radiation.