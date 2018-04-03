Hooray – the New Volunteer Opportunity List Is Out

Clipart

The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of new volunteer opportunities:

Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.

Source: Helpline Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

Filed Under: Volunteering
Categories: Articles, Main Street Cafe, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top