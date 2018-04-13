I can't remember a time when I didn't love horses. I'm fairly certain I can trace it back to one of our childhood babysitters, named Bernadette. She had a beautiful Pinto pony, which I got to sit on when I was around 4 or 5 years old. That was it, I was in love!

Not a birthday, nor Christmas after that, would pass without multiple passionate requests from me to my parents, for a pony of my own. I constantly read about horses, collected pictures of horses, and dreamt of horses. Life circumstances being what they were, that dream never came true.

I did have a friend in middle school who received a dark Palomino for her birthday one year. So I was thrilled whenever I was allowed to ride him, but sadly he wasn't mine. To this day, my love of horses remains.

If you're a horse fanatic you may already know about Gentle Spirit Horse Rescue & Sanctuary near Renner. Gentle Spirit ( GSH ) takes in abandoned, abused, and ill horses, nurses and rehabilitates them, trains them and works to get them into foster or permanent homes as quickly as they can. As you can imagine, this takes money. Thankfully, there is a way to help and get a delicious meal at the same time!

The Third Annual GSH Homemade Spaghetti Dinner is coming up on Saturday, April 21, at the Renner American Legion from 4 to 9 PM. You'll get a delicious homemade spaghetti dinner ( the Ring family's secret recipe ), with salad and breadsticks. There will also be a large selection of homemade desserts, including Tiffany Ring's famous cheesecakes. You can buy individual dessert servings or a whole dessert to take home.

There will also be a wine pull and a 50/50 raffle where the winner gets half of the earnings. Borderlands Horse Sanctuary in Humboldt will be joining the celebration, with their " Light-the-Night" luminary presentation that evening.

Tickets are only $10 for adults, $8 for children, and kids 3 and under are free. For more information see Gentle Spirit's Facebook event page .

