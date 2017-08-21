Honesty App Has Many Concerned, Could It Encourage Bullying?

If you've ever heard your kids make mention of a new popular app called Sarahah, you might want to sit up and take notice.

The app is intended to be an honesty app, but many experts are warning it could be used as a platform for cyberbullying.

The app works like an anonymous suggestion box, it allows someone to stay anonymous while being able to make posts on another person's profile.

It's intended to be used at both work and at home - with co-workers and friends.

Quoting the developers of the app, "It's so that you can improve your friendship by discovering your strengths and areas for improvement."

So basically what that means is users can say anything they want, without fear of being called out - and that's what has parents and cyberbullying experts concerned.