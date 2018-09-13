No fish were harmed in the making of Homecoming . We hope.

That’s because there’s a darn dead goldfish in the title card for this series, the latest production from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. For his new show, he hooked one of the biggest stars in Hollywood: Julia Roberts , making the first TV series of her career and, from the looks of this awesome trailer, stretching herself quite a bit in the process.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there's a whole other story behind the story she's been telling herself.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t really explain most of the second half of that premise. It focuses much more on atmosphere and on her time at the Homecoming facility. Roberts does have a line about forgetting things; clearly the possibility of blocking out painful memories will be a thread in the show.

Esmail directed the show, and it looks like he’s put a lot of care into the visuals; those cool tracking shots spinning with a characters as they climb a spiral staircase are absolutely awesome and no doubt freighted with plenty of symbolic meaning within the confines of the show. Roberts hasn’t always chosen the best material, but she’s an underrated talent; when she’s got a good role, she always delivers. This could be the start of a major comeback for her. Homecoming debuts on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.