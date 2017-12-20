Home Decor Store Kirkland’s Coming to Sioux Falls

The Lake Lorraine development has added another tenant. Home decor retailer Kirkland' is coming to the Shoppes at Lake Lorraine and should open in Spring 2018 according to a press release from Van Buskirk Companies.

The store will be 10,000 square feet and is currently under construction.

Kirkland's will join Hobby Lobby, Marshall's, Ross Dress for Less, Home Goods, and Carter's/OshKosh B'gosh at the Shoppes at Lake Lorraine.

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is expected to open next Spring.

The development will also be home to Aloft Hotel. Several more boutiques, specialty shops and dining options will also be part of the development.

Lake Lorraine is located west of I-29 between 26th and 41st Streets.

