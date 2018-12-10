Holy Spirit Students Help Guests at The Banquet to Stay Warm

The Christmas spirit is alive and well with the students at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Sioux Falls.

As KSFY TV reports , students at Holy Spirit spent the last week collecting sweatshirts and socks for those in need here in the Sioux Empire, during the schools annual "Hoodies and Footies" program that benefits the guests at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

The program, organized by the school each year, helps to collect warm clothing for those in need during the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Holy Spirit Principal, Regan Manning, told KSFY , "In the Catholic schools, we have a great focus on serving others that are in need. When we do that, our families and students step up to serve others who are less fortunate."

Just like in years past, students at Holy Spirit did a phenomenal job of collecting items. Last week alone, more than 1,200 pairs of socks and 250 hooded sweatshirts were donated during the "Hoodies and Footies" drive.

Source: KSFY TV