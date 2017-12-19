If you still need to ship packages and letters - the clock is ticking to get them to their destination in time for Christmas.

Today ( 12/19 ) marks the deadline to get packages and letters to the United States Postal Service if you want them shipped as first class mail.

Beginning Wednesday ( 12/20 ) you'll have to go Priority Mail, or Priority Mail Express by Friday - which of course means you'll be paying more for shipping.

If you're shipping FedEx , Thursday ( 12/21 ) is your last day to send something out. Friday (12/22) is the deadline for FedEx Express and FedEx Home Delivery.

UPS has also has a Thursday( 12/21 ) deadline for all 2nd Day Air shipments, Friday ( 12/22 ) for Next Day Air.

Source: ABC Radio News

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: