Holiday Shipping Deadlines: The Clock is Ticking if You Want it There by Christmas
If you still need to ship packages and letters - the clock is ticking to get them to their destination in time for Christmas.
Today (12/19) marks the deadline to get packages and letters to the United States Postal Service if you want them shipped as first class mail.
Beginning Wednesday (12/20) you'll have to go Priority Mail, or Priority Mail Express by Friday - which of course means you'll be paying more for shipping.
If you're shipping FedEx, Thursday (12/21) is your last day to send something out. Friday (12/22) is the deadline for FedEx Express and FedEx Home Delivery.
UPS has also has a Thursday(12/21) deadline for all 2nd Day Air shipments, Friday (12/22) for Next Day Air.
Source: ABC Radio News
