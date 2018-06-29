This could be the best fit since Mr. Rogers and his neighborhood. And we should’ve seen it coming. Burger King partners with the King of Beers for a summer promotion just in time for the Fourth of July.

This outstanding patriotic twist on its famous cardboard crown (which never withstood the minivan ride home) has released a Freedom Crown. The patriotic stars and stripes with an American Bald Eagle is guaranteed to give you goosebumps but wait for it, it can hold a burger and a beer!

This creation can actually hold a 12 ounce Budweiser beer.

How cool is that? As cool as you 'piloting the pontoon on Wall Lake with your buddies wearing a Freedom Crown with a burger and a beer' kind of cool? You bet.

Burger King is also releasing a burger to go with it. It is called the American Brewhouse Sandwich that will fit beautifully inside that crown. But it won’t come cheap. It’s a $6.19 hamburger. But hey, you get a nifty crown and a place to hold your beer.

