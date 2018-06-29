Hold My Beer! No, Wait…I’ll Just Put it in My Nifty Patriotic Crown
This could be the best fit since Mr. Rogers and his neighborhood. And we should’ve seen it coming. Burger King partners with the King of Beers for a summer promotion just in time for the Fourth of July.
This outstanding patriotic twist on its famous cardboard crown (which never withstood the minivan ride home) has released a Freedom Crown. The patriotic stars and stripes with an American Bald Eagle is guaranteed to give you goosebumps but wait for it, it can hold a burger and a beer!
This creation can actually hold a 12 ounce Budweiser beer.
How cool is that? As cool as you 'piloting the pontoon on Wall Lake with your buddies wearing a Freedom Crown with a burger and a beer' kind of cool? You bet.
Burger King is also releasing a burger to go with it. It is called the American Brewhouse Sandwich that will fit beautifully inside that crown. But it won’t come cheap. It’s a $6.19 hamburger. But hey, you get a nifty crown and a place to hold your beer.
