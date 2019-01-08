In the words of KSFY Television Meteorologist Shawn Cable hang on it is going to get windy!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for large portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and eastern Nebraska where gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible today. Unfortunately, the system responsible for the wind will also drop high temperatures back into the 30s this afternoon.

While that is still well above average for this time of year it is a far cry from the 40s we had over the weekend.

National Weather Service

Today will be sunny and windy with high temps in the mid-30s this afternoon. The wind will gradually decrease tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny and not as windy with cooler high temperatures in the low 20s. We will bounce back into the 30s by Thursday and Friday.

The long range models continue to hint at a relatively quiet, warmer-than-average weather pattern through the weekend and into next week.

High temperatures could get back up to around 40 degrees by next Monday.