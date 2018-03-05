High School Culinary Competition to be Held in Mitchell

The next generation of America's workforce is prepping themselves with a goal. To be the next great chef to serve you.

The South Dakota ProStart Invitational will be held March 12 and 13 in Mitchell.

The program helps prepare high school students for leadership positions in the workplace by teaching skills which are crucial in any place of employment. Combining hands-on learning in the classroom with mentored work experience, the program provides education on culinary skills, safety, inventory, cost controls, customer service, business math and other practical business management skills.

ProStart is a nationwide high school curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

At the South Dakota competition high schools will compete for scholarships and recognition for the eleventh year. The competition tests students on baking, culinary and business management knowledge and skills.

The ProStart Invitational will be held at the Highland Conference Center in Mitchell on Monday, March 12th and Tuesday, March 13th and is open to the public at no charge.

The winning team will move on to compete in the national competition.

