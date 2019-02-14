High School Basketball: Thursday’s Scores [February 14]

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56
  • Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
  • Colome 65, Marty Indian 64
  • Custer 69, Lead-Deadwood 50
  • Douglas 70, Spearfish 68
  • Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
  • Freeman 64, Gayville-Volin 56
  • Groton Area 58, Langford 52
  • Hanson 59, Corsica/Stickney 46
  • Harding County 68, Newell 46
  • Irene-Wakonda 77, Canistota 66
  • Kimball/White Lake 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52
  • Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Iroquois 43
  • Pine Ridge 87, Todd County 54
  • Rapid City Christian 54, New Underwood 28
  • Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 26
  • Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Mitchell Christian 43
  • Sioux Falls Christian 65, Harrisburg 61
  • Sioux Valley 88, Garretson 53
  • St. Francis Indian 74, Oelrichs 61
  • Wagner 71, Burke 63
  • White River 73, Stanley County 57
  • Winner 60, Chamberlain 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Britton-Hecla 20
  • Belle Fourche 59, New Underwood 54, OT
  • Beresford 59, Wagner 41
  • Burke 43, Gregory 34
  • Chamberlain 64, Philip 42
  • Colman-Egan 63, Lake Preston 27
  • Colome 75, Marty Indian 53
  • Dell Rapids 58, Madison 43
  • Douglas 72, Spearfish 64, OT
  • Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
  • Freeman 57, Gayville-Volin 23
  • Garretson 48, Sioux Valley 30
  • Hanson 59, Kimball/White Lake 26
  • Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 43
  • Kadoka Area 62, Bennett County 25
  • Lead-Deadwood 42, Custer 31
  • Lemmon 48, McIntosh 39
  • Lower Brule 79, Little Wound 65
  • Menno 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 37
  • Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35
  • Mitchell 55, Yankton 52
  • Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Parkston 43
  • Newell 50, Harding County 30
  • Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Mitchell Christian 24
  • Tea Area 75, Parker 41
  • Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Webster 44
  • Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Scotland 41
  • Wall 51, Hill City 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • Huron vs. Brookings, ccd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: High School Basketball
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top