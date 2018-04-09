Hey Winter You’re Under Arrest

Well this isn't something you hear every day!

We've witnessed some pretty tall tales from parents and grandparents before but to hear about someone arresting winter is a stretch. How does that work? Do you need a warrant? Is the arresting officer required to Mirandize the accused?

According to The Post-Standard an upstate New York police department is fed up. With winter. The department is just plain tired with lingering cold weather and has placed winter under arrest.

The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.

If this were anyplace else in the country I might give them a pass. But in the northern part of New York you would think people would be seasoned enough to get through much worse.

And it doesn't end there. The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter.

I'll go along with that one.

