Hey Alexa – Welcome to the New Way of Banking

Is the future of personal banking named Alexa? Making financial decisions is now available through home assistants such as Alexa, Siri or Google Home.

U.S. Bank has just become the first financial institution to let you check your balance and pay your bills simply by asking.

The company did a soft launch of its Siri and Assistant services in early March and this month started marketing the option to all its customers.

Credit card companies Capital One and American Express have also recently set up programs that'll let you do that - bank through your smart speaker.

How it works is a a four-digit personal identification number (PIN) is provided with a number different from that of a customer's ATM card.

But what about safety? Security experts say, "Yes," there's a concern - but they'll be more worried when the devices gain the ability to transfer or actually pay out money.

